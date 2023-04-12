What arts and cultural activities do you want to see in Islington? Would you create more affordable activities for children like music and sport classes? ⚽
Or would you want more street festivals and community gardening opportunities? 💃
Let us know what’s most important to you and we’ll use it to develop an inclusive Islington Culture Strategy to make Islington a more equal borough for all.
Imagine the Islington you want to see and help us make it a reality.
Find out more and take the survey: https://orlo.uk/fV2y9
