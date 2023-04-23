We stand ready, expecting and seeking the resumption of talks for a just solution of the Cyprus problem, based on the principles and values of the European Union, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas said on Sunday, speaking during an event at a military camp in Larnaca, on the occasion of the celebration of St. George, Patron Saint of the Army.

In his address, the Defence Minister said that “the personnel of the National Guard, with full awareness of their responsibility and with professionalism, declare that they are ready whenever and if necessary to carry out, to the fullest extent, the mission entrusted to them by the state.”

He noted that becuse of the current situation to do with the prolonged Turkish occupation and the continuous provocations by Ankara, “it is our duty and obligation to ensure the defence and deterrent capability of our homeland against any threat. It is for this very reason that we aim to upgrade and strengthen our deterrent capabilities and the operational capacity of the National Guard.”

At the same time, Georgallas noted that “we stand ready, expecting and seeking the resumption of talks for a just solution of the Cyprus problem, based on the principles and values of the European Union. A solution that will make our country a free state where conditions of peace and prosperity prevail, without occupation troops, foreign guarantees and intervention rights.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.