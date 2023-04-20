† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Philippos Nicolaou

(From Paphos and London)

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the death of our

beloved father, husband, grandfather and uncle, Philippos Nicolaou, who passed away at home with his family on the 4th of April, aged 91.

Philippos was born in Alexandria, Egypt and grew up in Cyprus, before emigrating to the UK in 1950’s, to further his success as a prestigious filo pastry chef. He leaves behind his heartbroken wife, Maria, 6 children and 5 grandchildren.

He is deeply missed and loved and leaves a huge, unfillable hole in our lives.

The funeral is to take place on Wednesday 3rd of May 2023, at 11.30am at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, London, N22 8LB and the burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1EZ. There will be a wake at the cemetery. If you would like to send flowers please forward to Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London, N22 8NG.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Φίλιππος Νικολάου

(Από την Πάφο και το Λονδίνο)

Με πολύ βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας

πατέρα, συζύγου, παππού και θείου, Φίλιππος Νικολάου, που έφυγε από τη ζωή στο σπίτι του με την οικογένειά του στις 4 Απριλίου, σε ηλικία 91 ετών.

Ο Φίλιππος γεννήθηκε και μεγάλωσε στην Αλεξάνδρεια της Αιγύπτου και έζησε για λίγο στην Κύπρο πριν μεταναστεύσει στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο τη δεκαετία του 1950, για να προωθήσει την επιτυχία του ως διάσημος σεφ ζαχαροπλαστικής.

Αφήνει πίσω, την συντετριμμένη σύζυγό του, Μαρία, 6 παιδιά και 5 εγγόνια.

Μας λείπει πολύ και τον αγαπάμε, αφήνει ένα τεράστιο,

δυσαναπλήρωτο κενό στη ζωή μας.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 3 Μαΐου 2023, στις 11.30π.μ. στην Ελληνική

Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία της Παναγίας, Λονδίνο, N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, Λονδίνο, N11 1EZ.

Η παρηγοριά θα γίνει στο Κοιμpaητήριο.

Για αποστολή λουλούδιών αποταθείτε στο Demetriou & English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, Λονδίνο, N22 8NG.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family