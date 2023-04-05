Katerina (Katina) Louka

(from Ayios Andronikos Karpasias)

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved wife, mother, grand-mother and great-grand mother Katerina (Katina) Louka, who passed away on 1st April 2023 at the age of 85.

She was born on 8th January 1938 in her home country Ayios Andronikos Karpasias and in 1952 she migrating to the UK and worked hard in the apparel industry.

She leaves behind her husband Andrea, her son George, her daughter Maria, seven grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Rest in peace – you will never be forgotten.

The funeral will take place at The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God, Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB, on 13th of April at 13:00pm followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1EZ, at 2:30pm.

There will be a wake at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests for donations to be made in Katina’s memory to the Cancer Research UK.

Κατερίνα (Κατίνα) Λουκά

(από τον Άγιο Ανδρόνικο Καρπασίας)

Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε την απώλεια της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Κατερίνας (Κατίνας) Λουκά, η οποία έφυγε από τη ζωή την 1η Απριλίου 2023,σε ηλικία 85 ετών.

Γεννήθηκε στις 8 Ιανουαρίου 1938 στον τόπο καταγωγής της, τον Άγιο Ανδρόνικο Καρπασίας και το 1952, μετανάστευσε στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο και εργάστηκε σκληρά στη βιομηχανία ένδυσης.

Αφήνει πίσω τον σύζυγό της Ανδρέα, τον γιο της Γιώργο, την κόρη της Μαρία, επτά εγγόνια

και 5 δισέγγονα.

Καλό ταξίδι – ελαφρύ το χώμα που θα σε σκεπάσει.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει στις 13 Απριλίου 2023, στις 13.00μμ, από τον Kαθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της

Θεοτόκου στο Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB και η ταφή, στις 2:30μμ στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο.

Αντί λουλουδιών, μπορείτε να κάνετε εισφορές εις μνήμη της, στο Cancer Research UK.

