Despoina Meli (Koumi)

(from Pigi, Famagusta – from London)

We announce with a heavy heart the death of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Despoinas Meli (Koumi), who passed away on Thursday 23 March at the age of 82, at the hospital where she was being treated for a terminal illness. She leaves behind her sons, Marios and Iakovos with his wife Lara, her grandchildren Markus, Alana, Michalis and Harriet, her three siblingsPanayiota, Niki and Andreas and many relatives and friends. Her husband Michalis Meli from Morphou passed away 16 years ago.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday 11 April at 12:30pm at The Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY and the burial will follow at 14:30pm at New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1EZ. There will be a wake at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests for donations to be made in memory of Cancer Research UK.

Δεσποίνα Μελή (Κουμή)

(από την Πηγή Αμμοχώστου – τέως από το Λονδίνο)

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας συζύγου, μητέρας και γιαγιάς, Δέσποινας Μελή (Κούμη), που απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη 23 Μαρτίου, σε ηλικία 82 ετών, στο νοσοκομείο όπου νοσηλευόταν από ανίατη ασθένεια. Αφήνει τους δύο της γιούς, Μάριο και Ιάκωβο με τη σύζυγό του Λάρα (Lara), τα τέσσερα της εγγόνια, Μάρκο (Markus), Alana, Μιχάλη και Harriet, τα τρία της αδέλφια, Παναγιώτα, Νίκη και Ανδρέα, αλλά και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους. Ο σύζυγος της Μιχάλης Μελή από την Μόρφου απεβίωσε πριν 16 χρόνια.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει την Τρίτη 11 Απριλίου στις 12:30 μ.μ, στην

Εκκλησία Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή στο Hornsey / Haringey, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, και θα ακολουθήσει στις 14:30 μ.μ, η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1EZ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο.

Αντί λουλουδιών, μπορούν να γίνονται εισφορές εις μνήμην της για το για το Cancer Research UK.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family