It is with heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved son, brother, partner and uncle Demetrios (Aggi) Demetriou, who passed away on Monday 3rd April 2023 at the age of 66. Demetrios (Aggi) Demetriou was born in London but his father was Achilleas Demetriou from Kinoussa Cyprus and his mother is Anna Demetriou from Rizokarpasso Cyprus. He leaves behind his mother Anna Demetriou, his brother Charidimos (Harry) Demetriou, his sister Andriana Maria Demetriou, his niece Anna Christodoulou his nephew Achilleas Christodoulou and his partner Wendy Dixon. He also leaves behind many dear friends, colleagues, and relatives. The funeral will take place on Thursday 20th April 2023, at 11 am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas, 60 Godolphin Road, London W12 8JF and the burial will follow at 12:30pm, at Kensal Green Cemetery, Harrow Road London NW10 5JS. The wake will take place at The Touro Restaurant 988-992 Harrow Road London NW10 5NT. Instead of flowers there will be a donation box for the Royal Brompton Hospital or donations can be sent directly via the link: https://www.rbhcharity.org/donate/royal-brompton-hospital

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας γιου, αδελφού, συντρόφου και θείου, Δημήτριου (Άτζι) Δημητρίου, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή τη Δευτέρα 3 Απριλίου 2023 σε ηλικία 66 ετών. Ο Δημήτριος (Άτζι) Δημητρίου γεννήθηκε στο Λονδίνο. Οι γονείς του, ο Αχιλλέας Δημητρίου κατάγεται από την Κινούσα της Κύπρου και μητέρα του η Άννα Δημητρίου από το Ριζοκάρπασο. Καταλείπει τη μητέρα του Άννα Δημητρίου, τον αδελφό του Χαρίδημος (Χάρη) Δημητρίου, την αδερφή του Ανδριάνα Μαρία Δημητρίου, την ανιψιά του Άννα Χριστοδούλου, τον ανιψιό του Αχιλλέα Χριστοδούλου, τη σύντροφό του Wendy Dixon καθώς και πολλούς αγαπημένους φίλους, συναδέλφους και συγγενείς. Η κηδεία του, θα γίνει την Πέμπτη 20 Απριλίου 2023, στις 11 π.μ. από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Νικολάου, 60 Godolphin Road, London W12 8JF και η ταφή θα ακολουθήσει στις 12:30 μ.μ. στο Kensal Green Cemetery, Harrow Road London NW10 5JS. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο The Touro Restaurant 988-992 Harrow Road London NW10 5NT. Αντί για λουλούδια θα γίνονται εισφορές για το Royal Brompton Hospital στη διάρκεια της κηδείας ή ηλεκτρονικά στη διαδικτυακή σελίδα: https://www.rbhcharity.org/donate/royal-brompton-hospital

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family