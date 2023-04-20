† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Vasiliou

(From Mazotos, Larnaca and London)

03/05/1941 – 02/04/2023

We regretfully announce the death of our beloved husband, father, grandad and great grandad Andreas Vasiliou, who passed away on Sunday, 2nd April at the age of 81.

He leaves behind his wife Angela, his daughters Irene, Vasoulla, Georgina, Kathrine and Eleni, his son Konstantinos, 17 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

His funeral will be held on Friday 28th April 2023, at the Greek Orthodox church of St. John The Baptist on Wightman Road, London N8 0LY at 12:30pm, followed by the burial at the New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1EZ, at 14:30pm. There will be a wake at the Cemetery.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αντρέας Βασιλείου

(Από τον Μαζωτό, Λάρνακα και το Λονδίνο)

Με λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας συζύγου, πατέρα, παππού και προπάππου Ανδρέα Βασιλείου, ο οποίος έφυγε από τη ζωή την Κυριακή 2 Απριλίου σε ηλικία 81 ετών.

Αφήνει πίσω τη σύζυγό του Άντζελα, τις κόρες του Ειρήνη, Βασούλα, Γεωργία, Κατερίνα και Ελένη, τον γιο του Κωνσταντίνο, 17 εγγόνια, 10 δισέγγονα και άλλους συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 28 Απριλίου 2023, στην Eλληνορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, Λονδίνο N8 0LY στις 12:30 μ.μ., ενώ θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery & Crematorium, Brunswick Park Road, New Southgate N11 1EZ, στις 14:30, όπου θα δοθεί και η παρηγοριά.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family