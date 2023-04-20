Anastasis Lefteri

20th November 1944 – 2nd April 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dearly loved husband and father Anastasis Lefteri who died on 2nd April 2023. He leaves his wife Androulla, sons Chris, Terry and Doni and four grandsons.

The funeral will take place on Weds 26th April at 10.30 at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, London N9 0LP followed by a burial at Edmonton Cemetery

Church St, London N9 9HP.

Instead of flowers the family asks for donations to the wonderful team of Barnet Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family



