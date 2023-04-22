† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Anastasia Christou

(From Morphou, Cyprus)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, great Grandmother and sister who passed away peacefully on

15th April 2023 at the age of 74. Anastasia was born on the 30th March 1949 in her home country Cyprus Morphou.

She leaves behind 3 daughters, Christalla, Helen and Miri, 7 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Anastasia was truly loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know her, she loved spending time with her family and taking care of them especially her grandchildren.

Rest in peace, your memory will forever be eternal and forever in our hearts.

The funeral will take place at The Twelve Apostolos Church, Kentish Ln, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG on the 26th April at 1.30pm, followed by the burial at Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters Rd, Barnet EN4 0DZ at 3pm. The wake will take place at Christ Church House, 1B Chalk Lane Cockfosters EN4 9JQ at 3.45pm/4pm. Donations for the North London Hospice Finchley are welcome. There will be a donations box at the church and the wake hall.

Με βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας συζύγου,

μητέρας, γιαγιάς, προγιαγιάς και αδερφής που απεβίωσε το Σάββατο 15 Απριλίου 2023 σε ηλικία 74 ετών. Η Αναστασία γεννήθηκε στις 30 Μαρτίου 1949 στην πατρίδα της Κύπρο, στη Μόρφου.

Αφήνει πίσω 3 κόρες, τη Χριστάλλα, την Ελένη και τη Μίρη, 7 εγγόνια και 2 δισέγγονα. Η Αναστασία αγαπήθηκε πραγματικά από όλους όσους είχαν την τύχη να τη γνωρίσουν, της άρεσε να περνά χρόνο με την οικογένειά της και να τους φροντίζει, ιδιαίτερα τα εγγόνια της.

Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη, η μνήμη σου θα είναι αιώνια και θα είσαι για πάντα στις καρδιές μας.

Η κηδεία της, θα γίνει στην Εκκλησία των 12 Αποστόλων, Kentish Ln, Brookmans Park, Hatfield AL9 6NG στις 26 Απριλίου στις 1.30 μ.μ., ενώ θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο Trent Park Cemetery, Cockfosters Rd, Barnet EN4 0DZ στις 3 μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Christ Church House, 1B Chalk Lane Cockfosters EN4 9JQ στις 3.45 μ.μ./4 μ.μ. Εισφορές για το North London Hospice Finchley είναι ευπρόσδεκτες. Θα υπάρχει κιβώτιο εισφορών στην εκκλησία και στην αίθουσα που θα γίνει η παρηγοριά.