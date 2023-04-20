Koula Sofroniou passed away on Thursday in Cyprus. Her family origins were from Morphou, but she was born in Cairo in 1931 were her farther went to work. in 1950 she married Dr Sofronis Sofroniou a university professor who served as Vice- President of the Cypriot Brotherhood until 1981 when they moved back to Cyprus. During her 30 years in Cyprus Koula worked in the City mainly at the Royal Bank of Scotland but also in Shipping, and was very active and much loved within the Cypriot community. With her return to Cyprus she was elected as President of the womens section of the Liberal Democrats of Cyprus and also served on the Municipal Council. She is survived by her husband Dr Sofronis Sofroniou former Presidential Advisor to George Vassiliou, her daughter Electra who still lives in London, her other daughter Monica and her son Christopher President of Digenis Akritas Morphou. Her funeral was conducted by the Bishop of Kykkos Nikforos who also gave a personal account of their friendship and the many good deeds and charities she involved herself in.

