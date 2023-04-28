Cllr Julie Davies: 1955-2023

Haringey Council are deeply saddened to announce the news that Cllr Julie Davies, Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Life has passed away following a short illness.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, said:

“I am deeply saddened by this news. My thoughts, and those of my colleagues, are with Julie’s family and we all want to offer them our sincerest condolences.

“Julie was a hugely knowledgeable, experienced, and effective trade unionist, cabinet member, and advocate for children. But before and above all of that she was a warm, kind, and compassionate person, and a close friend to me and to so many of us in Haringey.

“We are all in profound shock that she’s gone, and will miss her companionship, her acerbic sense of humour, and the immense decency she displayed to everyone whose lives she touched.

“She was truly an unstoppable force, and she will be so deeply missed.”

Cllr Davies lived, worked and campaigned in Haringey since 1983, and has served as a councillor since 2018. She was proud to have raised her family in Tottenham with both of her sons attending local schools.

Before being elected to the council, Julie worked as an English teacher in Haringey schools, where she also served as branch secretary for the National Union of Teachers. Her passion for improving outcomes for young people inspired Cllr Davies to serve as a school governor for five different Haringey schools.

In her cabinet role, she led on parks, leisure, culture, libraries, local food policy and active citizenship. She was also passionate about preserving, developing and celebrating the borough’s heritage and civic resources.

Cllr Davies will be missed by everyone in Haringey Council and beyond.