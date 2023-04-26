More than 80 Cypriot antiquities will be repatriated to Cyprus from the US. To this end, a ceremony has taken place in Washington in the presence of the Director of the Department of Antiquities, Dr. Marina Solomidou-Ieronymidou.

The Ambassador of Cyprus in the US, Marios Lyssiotis, has said that he is glad to see the US authorities – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) collaborating for the protection of the cultural heritage of Cyprus.

HSI International Operations Deputy Assistant Director, Ricardo Mayoral, said that he was honored to be returning yet another remarkable example of cultural property to the people of Cyprus.

“We are returning an Oinochoe Iron Age jug from circa 800 to 600 B.C. Earlier this year, we also had the pleasure of returning two rare ancient Cypriot coins, one of which dated to 385 B.C., and a fragment of a fresco painting from the 18th century,” he noted.

The Embassy of Cyprus in Washington said in a post on Twitter that they had the pleasure of welcoming the Director of the Department of Antiquities, Dr. Marina Solomidou Ieronymidou, to DC and held a repatriation ceremony for over 80 Cypriot antiquities.

“Glad to see collaboration with US authorities from HSI, the FBI and CBP for cultural heritage protection,” they added.

