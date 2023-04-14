Posted on

The US appreciates the cooperation with Cyprus on sanctions against key individuals and entities supporting Russia’s invasion against Ukraine, the US Ambassador in Cyprus Julie Fisher said.

Posting on her twitter account, the Ambassador said that a new round of designations against key individuals and entities, enabling Russia’s war against Ukraine, have taken effect.

“The US greatly appreciates the support and cooperation between American and Cypriot authorities to ensure coordination to hold them to account”, she posted.

Leave a Reply