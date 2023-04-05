Unemployed persons in Cyprus increased by 2.7% in March compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released on Wednesday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of March 2023, reached 14,197 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for March 2023 decreased to 13,724 persons in comparison to 13,903 in the previous month.

Compared with March 2022, an increase of 379 persons or 2.7% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of financial and insurance activities (an increase of 571), accommodation and food service activities (an increase of 230), human health and social work activities (an increase of 61), information and communication (an increase of 60) and transportation and storage (an increase of 35).