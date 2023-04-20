UK Minister for Europe hails stronger than ever relationship with Cyprus

The bilateral relationship between the UK and Cyprus “has never been stronger”, British Minister for Europe Leo Docherty has said.

He was responding to a written question by Labour MP Kevan Jones on the potential impact of the National Security Bill on diplomatic elations with the Government of Cyprus.

The Minister explained that the new law which is proceeding through parliament will ensure that the UK can continue to protect its sensitive sites, such as military bases. He also repeated the government statement that the bill “in no way contravenes the 1960 Treaty of Establishment of the Republic of Cyprus.”

As far as the bilateral relation is concerned, Docherty added that the two countries’ “shared commitment to working together on a wide range of priority areas is underlined in the 2019 Defence and Security Co-operation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the comprehensive bilateral MoU signed last year.”

Jones also enquired as to what discussions have been had with Cypriot officials on the National Security Bill.

Docherty’s response was that the British government has engaged “extensively” – including at senior official and ministerial level – with the Republic of Cyprus on the National Security Bill.

“We continue to engage the government of Cyprus at all levels, in both the UK and in Cyprus, on our wide-ranging bilateral interests,” concluded the Minister for Europe.