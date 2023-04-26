Businesses and charities from across Enfield were celebrated at a new awards ceremony after thousands were nominated.

The inaugural Enfield Business and Community Awards sought to shine a spotlight on local firms and groups doing great work in the borough, with scores of shortlisted organisations attending a glitzy awards night at Enfield Golf Club on Friday 14 April.

Organised by social media specialists Loving Local Enfield, the awards were decided through a combination of voting and judging of category shortlists – with thousands nominated and even more taking part in the voting.

Among the winners were a number of UK Cypriots and Greeks. They included Nina Lewis, Principal at Platinum Academy of Performing Arts which picked up the Community Business of the Year award; PartyLite affiliate Maria Elias, awarded Outstanding Customer Service; Helen Syrtadiotis, Founder of The Artz Kidz which scooped the Best Childcare Provider award; Helen Christou and her partner Steph Pruden won Best Online Business for FOLDiMATS; Josephine Votsis of Indulgence by Josephine was presented Best New Business; and Effi Searle and Maria Jewson of Me Winchmore Hill took home the Most Effective Social Media and Marketing award.

Other UK Cypriot/Greek finalists included George Theodosiou (Male Entrepreneur of the Year category), Mario Sergiou (Young Entrepreneur of the Year category), Natasha Heilig of Raphi and Flo (Best Cafe/Coffee Shop category) and Marilena Nikolaidou of Gold Medical Centre (Best Healthcare Provider category).

On the night, Enfield Southgate MP Bambos Charalambous kicked off the ceremony with a tribute to local businesses and charities, after the difficult few years they have had with the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, and said they deserved to be celebrated. He also praised organisers Loving Local Enfield.

Loving Local Enfield director Garry Kousoulou said: “It’s been an overwhelming response to our local business and community awards.

“I’d love to say a big thank you to every person that contributed as a member of the community, by voting or attending; it took a real team effort to get this off the ground.

“I hope that, by seeing this winners’ list, that you might try a restaurant you haven’t heard of or pop into a pub or even try a service listed. That truly is the spirit of what the awards were put together for.

“If I can recover, maybe we might have a summer ball celebrating doctors, nurses, teachers, they just go the extra mile and deserve the recognition. I truly love where I live, and it was a real honour and a privilege to put this together.”

Full list of winners

Best Restaurant: Lizzie’s Cucina

Best Local Service Provider: Holtwhites Bakery

Best Market Stall: Bright Aura

Green Award: Remedies London

Female Entrepreneur of the Year: Shomari Anderson

Male Entrepreneur of the Year: Lawrence-Thor Stephen

Best Cafe/Coffee Shop: Wanasa Café

Best Pub: Rose and Crown

Happiest Place to Work: ANA Nursing

Outstanding Customer Service: Maria Elias

Best Work Experience Employer: Kickstart Homes CIC

Best Health Care Provider: Tessa Stevens

Best Charity: Family Based Solutions

Most Effective Social Media and Marketing: ME Winchmore Hill

Best Childcare Provider: The Artz Kidz

Best Trade: Tully’s Domestic Appliances

Best Property Company: Relocation Homes

Best Online Business: FOLDiMATS

Best Health/Leisure Club: Unite in Fitness

Best Finance, Legal, and Business Services: Metro Bank

Community Business of the Year: Platinum Academy of Performing Arts

Best Live Music Venue or Music Festival: Livestock Events

Best New Business: Indulgence by Josephine

Lifetime Achievement Award: Emma Supple

Enfield Community Heroes: Yevgeniya Pozigun, Dionne John, Colin Lee-Own