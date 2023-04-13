Dyed Easter Eggs

I dyed a few brown eggs, giving them a marbled affect. It is an old method we used back in Cyprus; we would also wrap them in small leaves or flowers, without the onion skin. I think they have come out great – they actually look like wooden eggs? You can also paint them if you prefer.

Method:

Take your brown eggs (not white) and wrap them with dried onion skins, then place the wrapped eggs in a piece of nylon from a clean pair of stockings or tights. Secure each egg by tying the ends together.

Immerse your eggs in a pot of salted water to which you have added some egg dye – I used a blue dye but you can use any colour you like – green, red or yellow.

Follow the instructions on the packaging of the dye and add the recommended white vinegar.

First hard boil your eggs for about 10-15 minutes, remove from the heat and let them sit in the dye for another 10 minutes.

Carefully remove the eggs and allow them to cool completely. Using scissors, cut the stockings and carefully remove the eggs. Remove the onion skin very gently wipe the eggs with olive oil to give them a nice shine!