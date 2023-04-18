Delight for community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd. Two of the club’s girl footballers turned out for Spurs’ Emerging Talent Centre.

Having both been identified for their performances with their Omonia Youth FC teams this season, one girl from the Under 14 and one from the Under 10 girls’ teams were invited to Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerging Talent Centre.

They both acquitted themselves superbly and both played against Oxford United for their respective teams and to round off a great performance, both scored too.

For years now, the club have supported and developed the girl’s game and there are currently six girls’ teams. Success such as this shows that there are pathways for girl footballers at every level.