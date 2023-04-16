Two men have been found guilty for kidnapping two women after targeting them at a nightclub.

Badr Alhadidi, 39 (01.01.84) of Talbot Street, Birmingham and Dhari Alshammari, 27 (27.05.95) of Hester Road, Wandsworth, were convicted of kidnap while Alshammari was also found guilty of rape following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

Detectives painstakingly analysed hours of CCTV footage following the men’s movements across London. Detailed evidence was also discovered on the suspects’ phones to bring them to justice.

Detective Constable Tony Larkin, who led the investigation, said: “Alhadidi and Alshammari are two predators who set out that night with only one sinister intention in mind. They had a clear plan of how they were going to target the victim-survivors and thought they could get away with it. They’ve shown no remorse and have no idea how much harm and distress they have caused. The CCTV footage reviewed as part of our investigation was harrowing and showed real violence and monstrous treatment of the victim-survivors.

“I would like to thank the victim-survivors in coming forward and reporting this to police, they have been extremely brave. No matter when someone choses to report a rape or sexual assault, detectives will always listen to and support you.”

At around 05:30hrs on Saturday, 16 July 2022 both Alhadidi and Alshammari targeted the women in a nightclub along Albert Embankment in Vauxhall, first approaching them on the dancefloor. CCTV footage inside the club showed Alshammari pour a vodka into some glasses while Alhadidi waited for the women outside the toilets.

All four left the club around 06:00hrs. Alhadidi and Alshammari forced the victim-survivors into a car, manhandling them and having to support them to stand where they were incapacitated.

They drove the women to an address at Beauchamp Mansions, Kensington. Further CCTV footage nearby showed Alshammari drag one of the victim-survivors along the pavement. Both were forced through a doorway where they collapsed.

Inside the property Alshammari raped one of the women. After he went to a nearby McDonald’s to order food before returning to his home address.

Later that morning, Alhadidi drove the woman to a petrol station in another area of London and left them. The women were seen on CCTV falling over and falling into traffic where they were still incapacitated on their walk home.

One of the victim-survivors reported to police they had been on a night out and couldn’t remember a portion of the evening. She stated she remembered being pinned down in a car and sexually assaulted in a room.

Officers immediately began a full investigation which led them to identify and arrest the two men two days later on Monday, 18 July.

The men were shown the CCTV footage in their police interviews, both of them laughed and maintained that both complainants were sober and consented.

Alshammari was charged on 27 July 2022 with kidnap and one count of rape. On the same day Alhadidi was charged with kidnap, three counts of rape and sexual assault by penetration.

They will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on 26 May.