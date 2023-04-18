Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have charged two men.

Tyrese Barnett, 19, of no fixed address and Leo Reid, also 19, of Tulse Hill, SW2 were arrested on 15 April.

They were charged the following day with the murder of Tyler McDermott.

Barnett was also charged with the attempted murder of another male and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Reid was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Both will appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 17 April.