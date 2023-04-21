What do Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common? As of today, they are no longer verified on Twitter.
The social media giant began removing the once-coveted blue tick verification from thousands of accounts on Thursday.
The move comes as owner Elon Musk attempts to overhaul the social media company to turn a profit.
Users who wish to retain the check beside their name must pay $84 a year (£67) to subscribe to Twitter Blue.
As some lost their ticks, others kept them.
Despite saying he would not pay to be verified, LeBron James still has a blue tick which is a “complimentary subscription” gifted by Elon Musk.
The billionaire confirmed Stephen King and William Shatner also got the same deal.