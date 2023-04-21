Posted on

What do Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common? As of today, they are no longer verified on Twitter.

The social media giant began removing the once-coveted blue tick verification from thousands of accounts on Thursday.

The move comes as owner Elon Musk attempts to overhaul the social media company to turn a profit.

Users who wish to retain the check beside their name must pay $84 a year (£67) to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

As some lost their ticks, others kept them.

Despite saying he would not pay to be verified, LeBron James still has a blue tick which is a “complimentary subscription” gifted by Elon Musk.

The billionaire confirmed Stephen King and William Shatner also got the same deal.

