Towie star Georgia Kousoulou has shared a heartbreaking update with fans, announcing she has miscarried her pregnancy.

The reality TV star, 31, shared a statement with her followers ahead of undergoing surgery.

‘Our 12 week scan to be told our baby had not survived & I needed an op… 💔’, she began, alongside a picture from her hospital bed.

Georgia went on: ’12 weeks of feeling every emotion , hoping & praying but in the end , nothing else we could of done .

