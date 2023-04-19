Three brothers have been jailed for scourging residents in Camden with persistent and significant drug dealing of heroin and crack cocaine.

Specialist Crime detectives from the Met targeted the three criminals responsible for the wide scale dealing of Class A drugs throughout Camden.

They were sentenced on Tuesday, 18 April, at Wood Green Crown Court, as follows:

Ayub Moalin, 27 (16.05.95), was sentenced to eight years and nine months’ imprisonment;

Adam Moalin, 26 (15.11.96) was sentenced to six years and nine months’ imprisonment;

Anwer Moalin, 23 (6.10.99), was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment.

All three are of Maitland Park Villas in Camden.

Detective Sergeant Ollie Wright, from Specialist Crime, said: “The sentences handed down today represent the severity of the criminality involved and reinforce the fact that the Met will not tolerate organised criminality on our streets and will always pursue those who seek to bring misery and harm to Londoners.

“The brothers ran an organised and lucrative criminal operation. During the investigation we identified a group whose sole objective was to profit from the most vulnerable in society over a significant amount of time. They have caused so much damage to the local community, they should be ashamed.

“We know that drug supply and violence on our streets are inextricably linked. Those involved cause misery to our communities, and we remain dedicated to bringing them before the courts.”

The three brothers were responsible for the distribution of Class A drugs to more than 1,000 individuals over a ten month period. They ran the “Jeremy” drugs line around the Camden area, which distributed 1,1000 bulk messages and sold approximately 5.3kgs of heroin and 1.72kgs of crack cocaine.

Detectives began investigating them in December 2020 after the mobile phone that housed the “Jeremy” drugs line was left abandoned in a vehicle that ran over a police officer causing substantial injuries. The vehicle was hired to Adam Moalin, and Anwer Moalin’s phone was also found inside the car.

Whilst running this line the brothers ruthlessly exploited children and people with significant disabilities to deal with drugs on their behalf. Both Adam and Ayub were the leading conspirators and their younger brother Anwer played a significant role taking direction from them both. The investigation analysed communications data to prove their criminal behaviour.

They were arrested on 15 June 2021 and charged.

The three brothers were previously found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, crack cocaine and heroin following a trial.