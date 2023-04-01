A total of 75 third-country nationals, who were living illegally in Cyprus, were voluntarily repatriated on Friday, while other ten were deported.

According to the Police, the 75 people, who were included in the voluntary departure program of the Ministry of the Interior, departed on Friday for their country, during an operation, which was carried out under the coordination and supervision of the Aliens and Immigration Service and of the FRONTEX Organisation.

In addition, ten other third-country nationals were deported yesterday from Cyprus, based on the detention and deportation decrees.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,180 third-country nationals have been repatriated, through voluntary and forced return procedures.