Thinking of taking a course at Haringey Learns? You’ll be in GOOD hands after the service receives a positive Ofsted report.

Andy Donald, CEO of Haringey Council, met with learners this week and heard about their personal experiences of taking courses. He even got a chance to get involved with some creative poetry!

Develop your interests and passions, feed your creativity, and build self-confidence with a Haringey Learns course.

