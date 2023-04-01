The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation announced the winners of its ‘LOVE CYPRUS’ school competition on Friday.

According to a press release, participation in the competition exceeded expectations, as almost 200 schools across Cyprus sent in over 600 projects.

“Through a very difficult task, since all the entries were full of inspiration, creativity and passion, the judges came up with the eight winning projects,” the press release noted.

The eight winners:

1. Primary School of Argaka – video

2. Primary School of Athienou K.A’ – photo

3. Primary School of Forest Achna “Fotis Pittas” – photo

4. Kokkinotrimithia Regional Gymnasium – video

5. Polis Chrysochous Gymnasium – photo

6. Agia Paraskevi Geroskipou Gymnasium – photo

7. Lanitio Lyceum – video

8. Technical School ‘TESEK’ Famagusta-Avgorou – video

Promotion of Cypriot tradition and art

The new initiative of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation provided opportunities to promote creativity among the student population to upgrade their schools, a purpose which attracted the attention of young creators.

“The huge number of participants sends out strong messages: It is proof of the strong willingness of our students to improve their school environment. It is proof of the teachers’ genuine interest in a modern and attractive school system for children. It is evidence of parents’ good concern for education. That is, it is a reflection of the whole of Cypriot society’s concern,” the Yanis Foundation noted.

Under the motto ‘LOVE CYPRUS’ all creations (photos, videos) promote Cyprus, not only as a summer tourist destination but also as a country characterised by great tradition and culture, hospitality, arts, customs and natural beauties.

Increased prizes and prize money due to huge interest and impressive projects

The Foundation noted that the submission of more than 600 projects led the organising team to increase the prizes to eight (from six) with a corresponding increase in total prizes to €180,000 (from €170,000), i.e. €50,000, €25,000, €10,000 and €5,000 in each category (photo/video).

Awards ceremony with guest star Konstantinos Argyros

A great celebration of love, music and… reward is in store for the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’, during which it will award the winners of the competition. The prizes amount to €180,000. The official award ceremony will take place on 3 April 2023 at Monte Caputo Limassol, in the presence of distinguished guests. The jury will be composed of Mr John Christodoulou, Ms Anna Vissi, Ms Marianna Latsi and Mr Christian Moore.

Konstantinos Argyros will raise the mood by performing his great hits. Finally, it is noted that participation in the event is strictly by invitation.

Interest from abroad

The award ceremony has also attracted the interest of important visitors from abroad, who will attend and are awaiting the event with great interest, to see Cyprus from a different angle – through the eyes of children! Specifically, more than 40 distinguished visitors from Monaco have set high on the agenda of their short visit to Cyprus, the award ceremony of the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’ students’ competition.

