The Brunswick Centre, opposite Russell Square tube station, is thrilled to announce that it will be celebrating the King’s Coronation between 4pm – 8pm on Thursday 4th May with a spectacular concert and an array of FREE children’s entertainment.

The platinum selling Puppini Sisters and queens of close harmony, who have performed for King Charles and alongside Michael Bublé, will be performing swing-style re-workings of modern pop songs on stage between 6pm – 8pm.

There will be an incredible assortment of entertainers at the event for families to enjoy from 4pm – 6pm including Henry VIII, a town crier, jester, and princesses. The centre has also arranged for three iconic Pearly King and Queens to be at the centre to meet and greet visitors.

If that wasn’t enough, there will be stilt walkers, a magician, and three balloon modellers performing between 4pm – 6pm to create magical balloon characters to take home, and three face painters to transform children into whatever character they’d like.

The entire centre will be dressed in bunting and there will be plenty of patriotic selfie opportunities on site too. There is no need to book tickets to attend the event – simply show up on the day and enjoy this free event.

John Themis, Marketing Manager at The Brunswick says, “We wanted to celebrate King Charles’ Coronation with an extra special event. The Puppini Sisters are absolutely incredible live – their style and sound is totally unique and they are the perfect act to get everyone in the celebratory mood. The event is open to everyone so invite your friends, colleagues and family and celebrate this historic occasion with us!”