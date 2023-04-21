The imposition of the dictatorship led to the deprivation of constitutional freedoms and had as its tragic outcome the Turkish invasion in Cyprus, Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, said on Friday in a tweet on the occasion of the completion of 56 years since the imposition of the seven-year dictatorship in Greece.

“56 years since the imposition of the dictatorship, which resulted in the deprivation of constitutional liberties and had the tragic end of Attila’s invasion in Cyprus,” he notes, referring to the Turkish invasion of 1974.

“It is our duty, today, with responsibility and unity, to preserve our Democracy”, he adds.

A coup staged by the Athens junta in July 15, 1974 against the elected government of President Makarios served Turkey as a pretext to impose its partitionist plans against Cyprus. On July 20, 1974, Turkey invaded Cyprus, and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.