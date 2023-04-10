Foundation Trophy Dunstable Downs GC 28/03/23

The first event of the Cypriot Golf Society 2023 took place on 28th March at Dunstable Downs Golf Club.

The new captain, Stathi Liasi, welcomed the 66 members and 2 guests, and thanked the sponsor Louis Leonida, Silverscreen Limousines Ltd for his generous support.

Following the societies tradition, the captain’s inauguration was presented by vice-captain Steve Chrysostomou and Michael Falekkos. Some entertaining stories and photos of Stathi’s earlier years were shared much to the delight of the members and slight embarrassment of the captain.

This day was not one for fair-weather golfers! Extreme conditions to say the least, including cold temperatures, horizontal rain and ice, and strong winds

tested the golfers resolve. It was quite impressive that 61 of the 68 golfers completed the round under these conditions!

Dunstable Downs Golf Club was in excellent condition considering the wet and cold winter over the last few months. It is also a beautiful golf course but somewhat challenging, as reflected by the scores.

Winner of the day by 4 shots was George Yiakoumis with 37 points, winning his first Major. His closest rival in second place was Errol Ahmet with 33 points.

After the dinner, captain Stathi and the sponsor Louis, presented the prizes to the winners. Stathi then proceeded to hand out fines to golfers that had stepped out of line on the day and managed to raise £865 in total for his nominated charities: AFK- working with disability, DSA- Down Syndrome association and The Chickenshed Theatre.

Overall a fantastic turnout to start the year.

Winner: George Yiakoumi 37pts

Second: Errol Ahmed 33pts

Third: Sotiris Sotiriou 33pts

Best Team: Costa Sophocleos, Chris Christou, Andy Anastasiou, Andy Savva 96pts

Best Gross: Andrew Adams 76

Best Senior: Andreas Stylianou 32pts

Best Guest: Jason Cattini 29pts

Nearest the Pin: Andy Anastasiou