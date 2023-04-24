The festive Sunday Divine Liturgy was celebrated in the Church of the Holy Transfiguration of the Savior in Coventry on Thomas Sunday.

His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene presided over the ceremony, with the participation of the Protopresbyter Fr. Theodoros Polyviou.

At the end of the Divine Liturgy, His Grace distributed holy icons of Saint Lazarus, Bishop of Kition, to the congregation, a gift from the devout Mr. Lazaros Filippou from Cyprus.

Immediately afterwards, a festive meal followed for the entire community with traditional dishes.