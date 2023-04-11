It was a dominant display from The Bees but just lacked that finishing touch in the final third.

Dean Brennan starting XI saw the return of Daniel Powell and Sam Beard while Jerome Okimo missed out on his first game of the season.

The first chance of the game came to Barnet within the opening three minutes. Ben Wynter’s cross found David Moyo but the forward could not keep his headed effort down as the ball went over the bar.

Moments later Finley Potter had a strike at goal which was directed straight at The Stones keeper.

After 20 minutes Maidstone cleared the ball off the line to deny Barnet the opening goal. Idris Kanu got on the rebound but put his strike over the bar.

Laurie Walker was called into action on the half hour mark. An excellent diving save kept the score level.

HT | Maidstone 0-0 Barnet

The second half was very quiet with few chances for either side.

Maidstone had a one-on-one opportunity against Laurie Walker which our number one came out on top as he made an excellent save at the feet of the attacker.

Ryan De Havilland had a strike from outside the box which dipped just over the bar.

The Bees had a penalty shout late in the half as Courtney Senior was brought down in the box but the ref had no interest.

The best chance of the half was the last chance of a game as Danny Collinge had a free header at the back post which he headed narrowly wide.

Barnet will now host Wrexham at The Hive on Saturday 15th April (12:45 KO). The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Potter, Collinge, Armstrong (Senior 70’), Powell (Fernandez 58’), Kanu, Pritchard, Moyo, Wynter, Revan (Beard 45’), De Havilland

Unused Substitutes: Flanagan, Diarra

Attendance: 1772