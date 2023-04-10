The Bees started the better in the opening 20 minutes. Moyo had the first big chance for Barnet, his header was sent over the bar from close range. Barnet kept on the pressue, Idris Kanu’s effort from outside the box deflected just wide.

Corey Whitely had Bromley’s first chance of the game. He managed to shake off the Barnet defence before curling his effort over the bar. Bromley then had their best moment of the game shortly after when Ryan Stirk’s free-kick found Omar Sowunmi at the back post who forced a great save from Laurie Walker.

Harry Pritchard also had a golden chance to give The Bees the lead but his effort went wide of goal.

The Bees did get the lead as Finley Potter popped up in the dying moments of first half stoppage time. The defender managed to follow up on Reice Charles-Cook’s save and score into the empty net.

HT | Barnet 1-0 Bromley

It was a poor start to the second half for Barnet as Bromley leveled the score. Cheek eventually got the ball into the back of the net after a few defensive errors from the backline.

It was a cagey second half with The Bees best efforts coming from Ryan De Havilland. The first was his free-kick on the edge of Bromley’s box which was sent over the bar. His second chance was a curling effort from the edge of the box which again didn’t test Charles-Cook.

Jude Arthur and Michael Cheek could not believe they didn’t win the game for Bromley as Laurie Walker produced two incredible saves to keep the score 1-1.

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Potter, Collinge, Armstrong (Fernandez 57’), Okimo, Kanu (Powell 81’), Pritchard, Moyo, Wynter, Woods (Senior 85’), De Havilland.

Unused Substitutes: Hall, Beard

Goal: Potter 45+2’