Are you 18-30 and of Cypriot descent? Do you know if you are a carrier of Thalassaemia? Get tested for FREE at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood on Saturday 14th May at 1-4pm.

NEPOMAK UK, UKTS and Cyprus Medical Society will be hosting a screening for Thalassaemia at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood on Saturday 14th May 1-4pm.

Register to be tested via Eventbrite here.

There will be free parking at the Brotherhood available on a first come first serve basis.

What to expect?

A blood test on the day by NHS staff

Literature about Thalassaemia

Your results directly from UKTS

What is Thalassaemia?

Thalassaemia forms part of the haemoglobinopathies, a group of genetic blood disorders affecting the production of haemoglobin, when the body makes less haemoglobin than normal.

Thalassaemia is inherited from parents; it is not contagious, or a virus acquired from blood transfusions. It is passed on equally by men and women.

About Thalassaemia Society

UKTS is the national charity for thalassaemia in the UK with over 43 years of experience in supporting patients, their families and the network of medical and educational professionals involved in their care. As the first port of call for all things thalassaemia, our overriding aim is to improve the lives of all those living with the condition.