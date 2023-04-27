Officers have arrested seven men and three women, whose ages range from their mid-teens to their early 60s, on suspicion of murder.

Police were called at 05:15hrs on Wednesday, 26 April to reports of intruders at an address in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford.

Officers, London Ambulance Service [LAS] and London’s Air Ambulance [HEMS] attended.

At the scene a man, aged in his mid-40s, was found on the street with serious injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Although formal identification awaits, police believe they have identified the man and his next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate.

Detective Chief Inspector Sal Minhas, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, as they come to terms with his tragic death. We will do everything we can do support them.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working to establish exactly what happened and identify who is responsible. Officers will remain at the scene and I would ask anyone with information about the incident to contact us immediately, no matter how minor the detail.

“Tackling violent crime remains a top priority for the Met. This incident serves as a reminder that we still have more to do in this area. We continue to work alongside the communities we serve to stop violence.

“I urge anyone with information concerning this incident to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 873/26APR. If wish to remain anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.”

West Area commander Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said: “This was a dreadful crime and people will be looking for answers and wanting to know what we are doing to keep our community safe.

“Firstly, homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and we are fully supporting their investigation. Even at this early stage, ten people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and the enquiries will continue until those responsible are brought to justice.

“I will be doing all I can to keep you and our partners fully informed as the enquiry continues. Meanwhile, we will have extra officers in the area and these officers are there to reassure you and make you feel safe. Please do speak to them; we will listen to what you tell us and work hard to address your concerns.”