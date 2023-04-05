A teenager has been arrested following an attempted robbery in Potters Bar yesterday (Tuesday 4 April).

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm in the High Street at the junction with The Walk. The victim was approached by a male on a bicycle who is alleged to have been in possession of a large knife.

Sergeant Noel Buckley said: “We know that news of this incident has caused some concern among local residents. The victim ran away and in doing so came across one of our Police Community Support Officers who was nearby.

“A search was quickly carried out and following enquiries a male was arrested. That individual remains in police custody at this time.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to report it online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/27335/23.

Alternatively, members of the public can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).

A 15-year-old boy from Potters Bar has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.