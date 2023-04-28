A symbolic human chain was formed in the UN-administered buffer zone in Nicosia to send to all people living in Cyprus the common message against nuclear weapons.

The event rang once again the alarm about the dangerous and serious environmental consequences of installing a nuclear power plant in Akkuyu Turkey just a few kilometres off the coast of Kyrenia.

The initiative stressed that nuclear power has proven how dangerous it can be. The victims of Chernobyl and Fukushima remind us of this every day. An accident or a leak, apart from the environmental disaster, will endanger the lives of thousands of people in the Mediterranean region.