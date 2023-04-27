Distinguished guests, including His Excellency, the Hon. Andreas Kakouris, the High Commissioner of Cyprus, the Hon. Christos Goulas, Consul of the Hellenic Republic, the Hon. Odyseas Odyseou, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus, and Councillor Yogan Yoganathan MBE, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kingston-upon-Thames, along with his esteemed wife, also attended the feast.

The truly joyous day concluded with a hospitable reception hosted by the Community of St. George. The community prepared a rich meal, held a raffle, and organized a community celebration with various stands within the Church’s premises. Families, young adults, and other community members attended the event, making it a memorable occasion for all. The event not only strengthened the bond among community members but also raised funds to support its food bank as well as future church projects and initiatives.

