Meridian One Building Works in March 2022

Following a meeting of the Cabinet, Enfield Council will proceed with the marketing of four parcels at Meridian Water to move London’s largest regeneration project to its next phase.

The Cabinet agreed to the proposal following an update on the progress of Meridian Water at a meeting held on 19 April 2023.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “Enfield Council has built the solid foundations of a 25-year regeneration project which will deliver 10,000 homes of which 40% will be affordable, and 6,000 jobs.

“So far, the project has already delivered the first train station in London for a decade, more than 700 jobs, and provided over £300,000 for local community projects.

“As we reach the next phase of Meridian Water, local residents can look forward to the first of 20 new council homes which are expected to be handed over by the summer this year with a further 100 mixed tenure homes expected in early 2024. Eligible residents are being prioritised using the council housing allocation scheme and families are being assessed on their housing need, with the highest priority given to those in overcrowded accommodation and those with welfare needs. The families are from the designated local area.

“Meanwhile, Meridian One is now at the mid-construction stage, comprising 977 homes, circa 16,000sq ft of commercial space including retail, health and leisure spaces. We have also just seen the launch of the Enfield Construction Skills Academy and the Community Garden this month.

“As master developer for Meridian Water, we remain committed to regenerating the Upper Edmonton area, boosting the local economy with jobs and business support and investing in local people. Our role as master developer has allowed us to review the most efficient way to accelerate delivery at Meridian Water and to remain flexible in the face of escalating inflation and economic uncertainty. This is why we are bringing forward the marketing of four parcels in 2023 to seek partners for development which will enable us to provide further affordable housing, commercial space and community facilities.

“Our delivery model will ensure the project continues to build much needed new homes at good value for money to benefit local people.”