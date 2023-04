The Shefford and Campton ended their first Step 5 campaign in typical fashion with a fantastic win against St Panteleimon At 4-1 down, the lads scored 4 2nd half goals to take all 3 points! A Snee hat-trick, including a late winner, and 1 each for Day and Ryan secured the win. This meant that St Panteleimon finish the season in sixth place.

Next season St Panteleimon FC will be playing their home games at Potters Bar FC so it be great to see more faces out there to support them.