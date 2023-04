Potters Bar can confirm that it has entered a ground share agreement with St Panteleimon FC, beginning in the 2023/24 season.

St Panteleimon FC play in the Spartan South Midlands League and transport facilities to get to the ground are excellent.

St Panteleimon FC beat Aylesbury Vale Dynamos 3-2 with a last minute winner after leading 1-0 fell behind at 2-1 over the weekend.