Theresa Villiers joined the congregation of St Katherine’s Church in Friern Barnet for their service on Orthodox Good Friday at the weekend.

A long-time supporter of the British Cypriot community, Theresa has been attending this special event in the Orthodox Christian calendar for several years.

Several hundred people attended the service or gathered outside for the procession.

Speaking after the service conducted by Very Revd Archimandrite Damianos Constantinou and his team, Theresa said “It was an honour once again to attend this very special service at St Katherine’s church in my constituency.