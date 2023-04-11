Spring to Table with Chef Giorgio Locatelli

Celebrating the advent of the new season, our Ristorante Locatelli’s menu has been revamped and redesigned to honor the blooming spring, with Chef Giorgio Locatelli presenting a sensational selection of all-new, light, and refreshing dishes brought to life with seasonal ingredients crafted and cooked to creative perfection.

Making the experience unique, Celebrity Chef Giorgio Locatelli will make a special appearance between April 27th and May 1st to share his passion and panache for all things culinary with our guests. Taste his vision, savour his zest, and avail yourselves of his experience and skills on April 30th, with a special set menu. Complementing this standout occasion are the sounds graced by the talent and tunes of Magio Duo.

During dinner, Giorgio will sign his books. Make sure you get yours.

Amara hotel: 95 Amathus Avenue, Agios Tychon 4533, Cyprus.