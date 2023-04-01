Sports events where all relevant procedures have been followed within the framework of legality should be conducted smoothly and should not be politicized under any circumstances, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Ministry was referring to an incident in the coastal town of Pafos when a Turkish flag was removed after being placed there in the context of the Cyprus Gran Fondo world cycling race that takes place in Pafos.

Noting that it is customary in international sports events for the relevant federation or sports body to place the flags of countries of origin of the participants, it points out that the necessary precondition is that all relevant procedures have been followed within the framework of legality by the participants and/or the organisations involved, whether they are governmental or private initiatives. The Ministry notes that the same procedure is followed as well when national groups are represented.

“Events that meet the above conditions should be conducted smoothly and in no case should they be politicized, especially through inappropriate actions of individuals in their personal capacity,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses.

Furthermore, it notes that accordingly, when there is a Cypriot participation in sports events in Turkey, respect for international institutions is always requested, in the context of the international obligations of each state