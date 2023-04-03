President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides will receive on Tuesday in Nicosia Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whom he will brief on his proposal for a more active involvement of the EU in the Cyprus issue.

According to a press release by the Presidency, the Spanish Prime Minister will pay a working visit to Cyprus on Tuesday.

After their tete-a-tete meeting at the Presidential Palace, President Christodoulides will host a working lunch during which they will discuss issues related to the European agenda in view of Spain’s Presidency of the Council of the EU on July 1, 2023.

During the talks, the President of the Republic will brief the Spanish Prime Minister on his proposal for a more active involvement of the EU in the Cyprus issue with the aim of breaking the deadlock and resuming the negotiations.

Later on, the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister of Spain will make statements to the media.

Prime Minister Sanchez will depart from Cyprus late in the afternoon.