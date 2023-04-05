Cyprus’ President, Nikos Christodoulides, arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for a two-day visit, while later in the day he is to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

According to a Presidency press release, at 5pm, Cyprus time, President Christodoulides will arrive at the Presidential Palace for a meeting with El-Sisi, while they will also participate in the expanded talks between the delegations of the two countries.

Later on, the two Presidents will make statements to the media.

President Christodoulides arrived in the Egyptian capital early afternoon, and was welcomed, upon arrival, by Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla.

The President and the members of the Cypriot delegation visited the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, where they were given a tour, while he signed the Museum’s guest book.

It is noted that the President of the Republic is accompanied in Cairo by Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy, the Government Spokesperson and other officials.