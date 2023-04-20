Among the priorities of the President of the Republic is the equal participation of both sexes in the Technical Committees and working groups concerning the Cyprus issue, with the aim of implementing the gender dimension, the Commissioner for Gender Equality, Josie Christodoulou, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Christodoulou attended the meeting of the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, with the President of the Women’s Federation for World Peace in the Eastern Mediterranean, Zoe Bennett, which took place on Wednesday, at the Presidential Palace.

Speaking to CNA about the meeting’s agenda, the Commissioner for Gender Equality said issues related to women’s meaningful participation in peace processes and the United Nations Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security were discussed.

She also said that the implementation of the National Action Plan coordinated by the Office of the Commissioner for Gender Equality was discussed as well as informing the public about the importance of Resolution 1325, the participation of women in key positions and the integration of the gender dimension in all policies.

Furthermore, said Christodoulou, “the possibility of organising a conference with the participation of women from countries of the region on peace issues was also discussed.” The Commissioner added that the President of the Republic showed great interest in the possibility of organising the conference in Cyprus.

Replying to a question from CNA, the Commissioner for Gender Equality noted that “Zoe Bennett knows very well the situation of women in Cyprus, because the organisation “Women Without Borders” is located in Cyprus and is a member of the Women’s Federation for World Peace International”. “In 2021, there was a conference on the theme of ‘Peace in the Middle East in the hands of women’, in which women from Cyprus also participated,” she added.

Furthermore, Christodoulou emphasised that in Cyprus there is a Technical Committee for Gender Equality, which has produced a lot of work, that should be used in this direction.

