President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, discussed the Cyprus problem and regional developments during a meeting he had on Thursday with the Arab League Secretary General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, at the League’ headquarters in Egypt.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, Christodoulides, who concluded at midday his working visit to Cairo, had a meeting in the morning with the Arab League Secretary General, with whom he discussed, among others, the current state of affairs as regards the Cyprus problem as well as regional developments.

During the meeting the Arab League Secretary General said that as he was informed President Christodoulides is the first Cypriot President who has ever visited the League.

Christodoulides signed the Arab League’s book of visitors.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.