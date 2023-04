President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides visited the American submarine USS San Juan of the United States Sixth Fleet on Thursday.

In a Twitter post by the Presidency it is stated that “The President of the Republic @Christodoulides today visited the submarine USS San Juan of the 6th US Fleet, in Limassol”, while a photo from the visit was also posted.

According to an earlier post by the US Embassy in Cyprus, the submarine docked in Limassol on Thursday morning.