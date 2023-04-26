Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, travels to Athens on Thursday, where he will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Piraeus. He will also take part in an Economic Forum, in Delphi, organised on the basis of a private initiative, with the participation of heads of states and governments.

According to a press release by the Presidency, President Christodoulides will travel tomorrow afternoon to Athens, where at 17:00 pm, in a special ceremony, he will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate of the Department of International and European Studies of the School of Economics, Business and International Studies of the University Piraeus.

The ceremony will be addressed by University of Piraeus’ Rector, Professor Michael E. Sfakianakis, followed by a presentation of President Christodoulides’ work by the head of the Department of International and European Studies, Professor Aristotle Tziampiris.

The President will then address the ceremony, which will be followed by a dinner in honour of him hosted by the Rector of the University.

It is noted that the following day, April 28, the President of the Republic will travel to Delphi, where he will attend the event organised by Invest Cyprus, on the sidelines of the Economic Forum.

Afterwards, the press release adds, he will participate in an event organised by Hellas Sat, during which he the President of the Republic will draw, together with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the two out of a total of 43 students, one Cypriot and one from Greece. who will go to Cape Canaveral for the launch of the Falcon 9 – SpaceX.

It is noted that at 19:00 pm, President Christodoulides will address the work of the Forum and a discussion will follow.

He returns to Cyprus on the same evening.

The Cypriot delegation includes Government Spokesperson, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, Director of the Office of the President, Charalambos Charalambous and other officials, the press release concludes.