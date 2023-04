The President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, hosted a reception for the members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps on Tuesday afternoon at the Presidential Palace, on the occasion of assuming his duties. The entire Cabinet also attended the reception.

The President of the Republic, accompanied by the First Lady, Philippa Karseras Christodoulides, received diplomats and consuls of the countries that maintain missions in the Republic of Cyprus and had a brief discussion with them.